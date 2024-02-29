Ward 1 residents invited to meeting with Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada

First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada speaks at the June 26, 2023 meeting of the DeKalb City Council. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – DeKalb residents who live in the First Ward will be able to speak with Alderman Carolyn Zasada about community issues at an upcoming public meeting.

The meeting will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. March 12 in the DeKalb Police Department’s second-floor training room, 700 W. Lincoln Highway.

Zasada will provide the opening remarks. The meeting also will include discussions on DeKalb-related issues, opportunities and concerns, according to a news release from the city of DeKalb. Time also will be allotted for citizen comment. Attendees are welcome to livestream or record the meeting.

Participants are asked to email discussion topics to carolyn.zasada@cityofdekalb.com.