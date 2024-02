KINGSTON – The Kingston Sharing Library will host a book sale to make room for recently donated materials.

The sale will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the library, 126 S. Main St. through March 9.

Admission to the book sale is free.

Items on sale include popular fiction, nonfiction and classic books; cookbooks; audiobooks; and award-winning and classic movies. The prices are 25 cents or 10 for $2.