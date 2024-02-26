NIU: Anonymous email included threats, requests for police presence seeking attention

Northern Illinois University police are seen outside Barsema Hall on NIU's DeKalb campus Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, to investigate unverified threats after an anonymous email was sent to the College of Business threatening mass violence and seeking media attention, according to university officials. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University officials said Monday police are investigating an unverified threat of mass violence prompted by an anonymous email that included requests for a “large police presence in hopes of gaining international news” attention.

NIU police alerted campus to the unverified threats about 7:58 a.m. Monday. The DeKalb campus was not evacuated and classes remained ongoing as normal.

NIU police Chief Darren Mitchell said as of 10:30 a.m., authorities do not believe the threats to be credible, though the investigation remains ongoing.

“Our top priority remains the safety of our students, faculty and staff,” Mitchell said as he stood outside Barsema Hall with multiple other NIU police officers.

Another university outside of Illinois received an identical email threat Monday, according to an update posted by NIU at 9:10 a.m. Mitchell said an Ivy League university also received a similar threat a week ago.

About five police vehicles could be seen outside Barsema Hall around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Faculty and staff of the NIU College of Business, which resides in Barsema Hall, received an anonymous email Monday morning indicating there would be “an act of violence committed today,” NIU officials wrote.

Mitchell said several people within the College of Business received the same threatening email. He said university leadership and police gave faculty the option of holding classes in person or remotely.

A heavy police presence was issued to the area prompted by the email, according to the initial alert, which stated the message had included threats of an active shooter and bomb.

“Be prepared to take additional safety precautions and report any suspicious devices or persons you see by calling 911. Do not touch any suspicious backpacks, boxes, etc,” the initial alert stated.

NIU officials said emergency authorities responded out of an abundance of caution.

“NIU takes any form of threat seriously and is currently investigating,” officials wrote in a mid-morning update. “Within the past year, multiple other universities across the nation have received similar emails from anonymous sources hoping to draw a SWAT team response, cause disruption and strike fear.”

Officials said they expect to provide another update later Monday.

This story was updated at 10:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 with a statement provided by the university, and at 10:50 a.m. with comment from NIU police Chief Darren Mitchell. Additional updates could occur.