DeKalb city water takes top region award for taste

Representatives of the engineering firm Willett Hofmann and Associates judged the city of DeKalb's drinking water in the Illinois Section American Water Works Association District 1 Water Taste Test Competition on Jan. 26, 2024, in Freeport. The city of DeKalb was the winner. of the competition. (Photo provided by city of DeKalb)

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb’s water recently was heralded for its top taste in the Illinois Section American Water Works Association District 1 water taste test competition in Freeport.

The competition, held Jan. 26, saw the city of DeKalb competing against other districts’ public water supplies, including Rockford, North Park, Rock Island, Moline and Freeport, among others, according to a news release from the city of DeKalb.

Water was judged based on clarity, taste and odor.

DeKalb is expected to advance to compete against other district winners from the state at the annual Watercon conference April 15 in Peoria.

The winner of that competition will hold the distinct honor of “best tasting water” in the state. The winner also will be allowed to compete at the national level at the American Water Works Association conference in June for a chance to be awarded “best tasting water” in the nation.

City officials said the award recognizes the efforts staff in the city’s water division put in daily to ensure water provided to DeKalb residents is safe, reliable and has top taste.