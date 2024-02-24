DeKalb city OKs development plans for new $4M fire station

DeKalb Fire Station Number 1 with ambulance and fire trucks parked out front in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – DeKalb city leaders recently approved a development plan for a new fire station on South Malta Road, meant to help address emergency response times for south side residents.

At a recent public meeting, the DeKalb City Council adopted a pair of ordinances to pave the way for the build at 1130 S. Malta Road. City officials have said the fire station development is expected to cost about $4 million.

Council action helps provide full access to South Malta Road from the proposed lot, which would be home to the city’s fourth fire station, so there will be no conflict between emergency vehicles and shopping traffic on the private north-south drive immediately to the east.

In addition, council approval of a final plan allows full access onto South Malta Road to accommodate an 8,000-square-foot fire station.

The cost to finance the new fire station is anticipated to amount to a little more than $4 million, officials said.

City Manager Bill Nicklas said renderings of the new fire station are almost ready for inspection.

“It was only a concept 17 years ago,” Nicklas said to the Council. “It is now 75% close to being rendered for your review.”

The DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission had previously provided a positive recommendation of the city’s proposed plans for a fourth fire station during its Feb. 5 meeting.

In a pair of 7-0 votes, the City Council gave its unanimous support to the fire station build.

City officials have said that the fourth fire station is expected to be move-in ready by January 2025.