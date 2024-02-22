Gone to the Dogs in DeKalb going out of business

Gone to the Dogs is seen Feb. 15, 2024 at 2270 Barber Greene Road in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – The dog daycare and training facility Gone to the Dogs in DeKalb is closing up shop for good effective March 1 after 14 years in business at 2270 Barber Greene Road, DeKalb.

The owner announced the decision in a Feb. 15 social media post dedicated to the customers.

In a social media post, staff expressed gratefulness to customers for keeping the facility going.

“We will miss all of you and especially all your fabulous dogs—actually that will be the worst part,” staff wrote. “Spending the days with them has been a complete blast.”

Dozens of customers took to the comments section below the announcement to reflect on their experience with Gone to the Dogs and how they’ll miss the staff.

Attempts to reach the owner of Gone to the Dogs for comment were unsuccessful.