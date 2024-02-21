Kishwaukee Concert Band to perform spring concert March 10 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Concert Band will perform its 22nd Spring Concert in March directed by Cory Ellis and Deb Shofner.

The concert will be held at 3 p.m. March 10 in the Boutell Memorial Hall at the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

The concert is free and handicapped-accessible. Parking is available in lots 3, 4, and 14.

“The Red Covered Bridge,” arranged by Robert Sheldon, is about a Princeton attraction that captures moments of resolve, reflection, joy, and playing. Claire Grundman’s “Flutation” is a band, piano and flute trio short work reminiscent of a daytime Parisian street walk. “Selections for Oliver,” arranged by Lionel Bart, features selections from one of Broadway’s most famous shows.

“Chimes of Liberty,” by Loras Schissel, is an arrangement of Edwin Franco Goldman’s “Military March.” Claude Smith’s “Eternal Father, Strong to Save” is a rendition of the Navy’s Hymn that provides a meaningful experience. “On a Hymn Song of Lowell Mason,” arranged by David Holsinger, is known for pioneering the music education instruction in Boston public schools.

Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Galop” is an energetic and light classic selection from a musical comedy. ”Irish Songs for Solo and Band,” arranged by Robert Smith, is a four-part Irish folksong selection.

The band is supported by the DeKalb County Community Foundation and the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

The Kishwaukee Concert Band is a 501c3 nonprofit organization comprising volunteer players older than 18 who have played an instrument in the past.

For information, visit kishconcertband.org or the band’s Facebook page.