DeKalb library to host hygge program Feb. 27

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a hygge program for patrons to beat the winter blues.
Hygge is a Danish word used to describe the creation of a cozy, warm and inviting atmosphere.
The program will be at 3 p.m. Feb. 27 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.
The program is free and intended for adults.
Attendees can participate in folk art painting, meditative drawing, hot tea selections and a scented craft. No registration is required to attend.
For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.