DeKalb library to host hygge program Feb. 27

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a hygge program for patrons to beat the winter blues.

Hygge is a Danish word used to describe the creation of a cozy, warm and inviting atmosphere.

The program will be at 3 p.m. Feb. 27 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The program is free and intended for adults.

Attendees can participate in folk art painting, meditative drawing, hot tea selections and a scented craft. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.