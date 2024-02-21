February 21, 2024
DeKalb library to host hygge program Feb. 27

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a hygge program for patrons to beat the winter blues.

Hygge is a Danish word used to describe the creation of a cozy, warm and inviting atmosphere.

The program will be at 3 p.m. Feb. 27 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The program is free and intended for adults.

Attendees can participate in folk art painting, meditative drawing, hot tea selections and a scented craft. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.

