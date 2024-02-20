Resource Bank names new trust administrator and counsel

DeKALB – Resource Bank N.A.’s Bethany branch recently welcomed Carrie Thompson as a trust administrator and counsel.

Thompson will assist the trust and investment team with probate law and estate planning.

Thompson worked as a DeKalb County assistant state’s attorney prosecutor for seven years. She transferred to private practice at a local law firm. Thompson’s focus was estate planning and administration for will-based and trust-based estate plans. She also practiced criminal, family, civil, and municipal law.

For information, visit ResourceBank.com or call 815-756-6321.