February 20, 2024
Shaw Local
Resource Bank names new trust administrator and counsel

By Shaw Local News Network
Carrie Thompson

Carrie Thompson (Photo provided by Resource Bank )

DeKALB – Resource Bank N.A.’s Bethany branch recently welcomed Carrie Thompson as a trust administrator and counsel.

Thompson will assist the trust and investment team with probate law and estate planning.

Thompson worked as a DeKalb County assistant state’s attorney prosecutor for seven years. She transferred to private practice at a local law firm. Thompson’s focus was estate planning and administration for will-based and trust-based estate plans. She also practiced criminal, family, civil, and municipal law.

For information, visit ResourceBank.com or call 815-756-6321.

