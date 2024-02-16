Five DeKalb County residents could join oversight group of county nursing center

Joyce Klein, a member of the public who closely followed the years-long saga surrounding the DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center gave the Dekalb County Board Committee of the Whole her recommendations for the newly formed nursing center oversight board on Feb. 14, 2023. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – Out of more than 20 applicants, only five individuals will be seriously considered by the DeKalb County Board for a seat on the DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center oversight board next Wednesday.

After discussions during the DeKalb County Board Committee of the Whole and Executive Committee meetings Wednesday night, Kay Riley, Charlotte Hodder, Frank Roberts, Anna Wilhelmi and Mary Hatch will have their nominations considered by the full County Board on Saturday.

Wilhelmi, chairwoman of the DeKalb County Democratic Party, was the only applicant to attend Wednesday’s meeting. She thanked DeKalb resident Steve Duchrow for speaking in favor of her application, and said she think’s she’s a strong candidate for the position.

“I feel that I can very much contribute to the oversight board,” Wilhelmi said. “I do have legal expertise. I have passion. I have commitment. I have dedication, and I made time for this because it’s important to me. I want to make sure that nursing center succeeds.”

Initially, the DeKalb County Board Executive Committee was presented with two options for nominating and filling the five seats on the newly formed oversight board. Concerns were voiced, however, that one of the individuals on the short list of applicants had a conflict of interest as a Sycamore Township Board of Trustee.

The oversight committee was formed by the County Board at the end of 2023 with authority similar to the county’s departmental-level committees in order to oversee the operations of the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.

County Board member Kathy Lampkins, a Republican from District 2, said townships in DeKalb County are asked to pay the rehab center for the number of residents from the township using the center.

“The nursing home bills townships $5.50 per resident in their township, per month,” Lampkins said. “There are townships that don’t pay that bill. There are townships that send them a flat $500 a month, some townships pay it.”

County Board member Michelle Pickett, a Democrat from District 8, said she was not a fan of anything that could be construed as a conflict of interest for the new board.

“I would like to eliminate the appearance of any ethical or conflicts – any ethical issues or conflicts. And I understand what is being discussed, but I would say personally I would like to eliminate the possibility or perception of that,” Pickett said.

DeKalb County Board will vote on Wilhelmi, Hatch, Riley, Roberts and Hodder’s nominations next Wednesday. If they’re approved, the oversight board will officially be completely seated.

When DeKalb County Board approved the oversight board’s by-laws on Jan 17, four of the nine positions on the board were approved to fill two-year terms expiring at the end of 2024.

Rukisha Crawford, a Democrat from District 6, was approved as the Health and Human Services Committee nominee for the oversight board. Jerry Osland, a Republican from District 12, was approved as the Finance and Administration Committee nominee. Rhonda Henke, a Republican from District 1, was approved for the at-large County Board member seat. Abdul El-Jaml, who goes by Brother, was approved to fill the resident council’s slot on the board.

County Board member Scott Campbell, a Democrat from District 7, said the board ought to prevent foreseeable issues.

“Any issues that’s avoidable should be avoided,” Campbell said.