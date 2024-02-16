DeKalb man sentenced to 25 years for sexually exploiting children

The Stanley J. Roszkowski U.S. Courthouse is pictured in Rockford. (Hannah Meisel)

DeKALB – A judge sentenced a DeKalb man Friday to 25 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting children, including by using social media platform Snapchat.

Marquese L. Cannon Jr., 24, pleaded guilty Oct. 5, 2023, to a charge of producing child sexual abuse images, according to federal court records filed in the Northern District of Illinois out of Rockford.

In exchange for his plea, Judge Iain D. Johnston sentenced Cannon on Friday to 25 years in prison and a lifetime of court-supervised release. Johnston also ordered Cannon to pay $34,000 in restitution to six victims, according to a news release.

Cannon was 22 when he began communicating online with a 12-year-old in April 2022, according to federal court records filed May 23, 2022.

Cannon used Snapchat to communicate with the child and sent the child money via the digital app CashApp to solicit sexually explicit photos and videos from the child, according to a criminal complaint filed May 23, 2022, by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations.

A warrant for Cannon’s arrest was issued that same day, federal court records show. Cannon was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 14, 2022.

In addition to the Snapchat content, which depicted child sexual abuse, police also found Cannon had hundreds of images on his phone depicting child sexual abuse, according to a news release.

Authorities from the DeKalb Police Department, the FBI’s Chicago Field Office and the Northern District of Illinois U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation into Cannon.

Cannon’s sentence was announced Friday by Morris Pasqual, acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Robert W. “Wes” Wheeler Jr., special agent-in-charge of the FBI’s Chicago office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica S. Maveus led the prosecution, according to the release.

Crime tips and reports of child sexual abuse and exploitation are collected through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, available 24/7.