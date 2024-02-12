Sycamore man, Carpentersville teen hospitalized after crash in Cortland

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Two people, including an 18-year-old, were hospitalized Sunday after a two-vehicle crash in rural Cortland Township, authorities said.

Deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office were called to the corner of Illinois State Route 64 and East County Line Road around 3:23 p.m. Sunday for reports of a collision, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Through an investigation, police learned that an 18-year-old from Carpentersville was driving a Sedan southbound on East County Line Road north of Route 64 when the teenager allegedly failed to stop at the stop intersection. As the Sedan entered the intersection, it was struck by a second vehicle, an SUV driven by a 60-year-old Sycamore man, which was headed westbound on Route 64.

Both drivers suffered injuries in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. Both were taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, the teenager by Maple Park paramedics and the man by paramedics from the Sycamore Fire Department.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, authorities said.

The teenager was cited by the sheriff’s office for disregarding a stop sign.