‘Roll Out the Red Carpet’ for Daddy Daughter and Heroes Dance in DeKalb on Feb. 17

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District is rolling out the red carpet this month for its annual Daddy Daughter and Heroes Dance, a chance for children and their father figures, uncles, role models or other heroes in their life to enjoy a fun night out.

The dance will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Hopkins Park Terrace Room and Lower Level, 1403 Sycamore Road.

Admission to the dance is intended for girls ages 3 to 13.

Attendees can be accompanied by dads, uncles, grandpas and any role model or hero.

The dance will feature contests, dancing, professional photographs, desserts, light snacks and guessing games. The theme of the dance is “Roll Out the Red Carpet.”

Daughters also will receive a take-home flower from Glidden Campus Florist.

Tickets cost $37 for residents and $46 for nonresidents. Each additional person costs $18 for residents and $23 for nonresidents. To reserve tickets, call 815-758-6663 or visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.