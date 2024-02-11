NIU receives grant for workplace safety and health training

Northern Illinois University, NIU, light pole banners in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University recently was awarded a $158,531 Susan Harwood Federal Safety Health Training Grant to promote education, workplace safety and health training.

The grant will allow employers and employees to receive mental health and suicide prevention training, according to a news release.

The training will be available to small businesses and hard-to-reach, at-risk construction and general industry workers. Training topics include recognition, avoidance, and mental health stressor prevention. The courses will be led by John Newquist, an OSHA-authorized outreach trainer.

The sessions feature two-hour to four-hour long sessions. Face-to-face, virtual training and on-site delivery will be available. The courses will be provided through the university’s continuing and professional education unit and the National Safety Education Center.

NIU’s Continuing and Professional Education offers non-credit, professional development, and certification prep courses and partners with OSHA to provide training courses.

The Northern Illinois University National Safety Education Center is an OSHA training institute education center that provides occupational safety and health training to public and private sector workers, supervisors and employers.

For information, visit niu.edu/nsec/course-schedules or osha.gov/sites/default/files.