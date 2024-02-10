Dozens flock to Sycamore Hy-Vee for Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick

Ronny Davis was the first person in line for the Rock'n Vodka bottle signing event at Hy-Vee in Sycamore on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – More than 100 people waited in a line snaking the aisles of Hy-Vee in Sycamore Friday for a chance to meet Rick Nielsen, singer and lead guitarist for Cheap Trick.

Nielsen, the founder of the Illinois-based classic rock band, wasn’t at the area grocer to perform. Instead, he was in town to promote Rock’n Vodka – a 100% sugarcane and gluten-free vodka, created by Andy Roiniotis, Isabelle Roiniotis and Denny Trakas, according to the vodka’s website. Nielsen is co-owner.

Ronny Davis, of Rockford, was first in line for the bottle signing. He and his wife arrived around 1 p.m., about three hours before the event was scheduled to kick off. Davis said he wasn’t surprised to see well over 100 people turn out for the bottle signing.

“It is a big deal. When he’s around it’s a big deal. It’s a joy to come and see the guy, he’s a real nice guy,” Davis said.

Tim Volz, an investor in Rock'n Vodka drove more than four hours to be among the first to have Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick sign his custom made guitar at the Sycamore Hy-Vee on Feb. 9, 2024. (Camden Lazenby)

Nielsen, 75, was born in Elmhurst. He and drummer Bun E. Carlos formed Cheap Trick in 1973. Nielsen was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

“It is a big deal. When he’s around it’s a big deal. It’s a joy to come and see the guy, he’s a real nice guy.” — Ronny Davis

Andrew Cochran, district store director for the Sycamore and Peru Hy-Vee locations, said he was impressed by the crowd that turned up for Nielsen’s bottle signing.

“This is incredible, what more could you ask for?” Cochran said, who gave credit to Hy-Vee’s wine and spirits assistance manager Gustavo Guevara. “Anything we can do on a Friday afternoon to pack the store. It’s awesome.”

Guevara said the bottle signing was “probably one of the bigger events” he’s ever put together, and he’s been with the company for nine years.

“[COVID-19] put a damper on everything you know, so we stopped doing these kinds of events,” Guevara said. “And now people are looking for something to do, so I said ‘Hey, let’s put together these events and see what happens.’”

Guevara said he was thrilled with the response to Friday’s Rock’n Vodka bottle signing, but he was quick to point out the store has other events to offer.

“I’m doing wine dinners, I’m doing all sorts of stuff. It’s amazing just a little shaking hands and kissing babies, and it’s like everyone knows me now. It’s awesome, this has got to be the best job I’ve ever had,” Guevara said.

Guevara also orchestrated the placement of more than a dozen beer tasting tables on Friday, giving visiting crowd who waited to meet Nielsen something to sip on if they were willing to venture away from their place in line.

Rick Nielsen, founder of rock band Cheap Trick, signed bottles of Rock'n Vodka at Hy-Vee in Sycamore on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Camden Lazenby)

The vodka brand was not offering samples, but cases of bottles were offered for sale Friday. Tim Volz, 62, was second in line said he drove four ½ hours from Batesville, Indiana for the occasion.

“I got up at 7 [a.m.] this morning and headed this way,” Volz said.

When he arrived, around the same time as Davis, he wondered how many people would turn up. Hours later Volz said he thought it was cool to see so many people queued up.

That’s a good thing for Volz, because he said he’s an investor in Rock’n Vodka. So he didn’t mind spending a few hours making sure the display of Rock’n Vodka remained pristine, even as bottles were taken as quickly as he could arrange them.

Nielsen walked through the store shortly after 4 p.m. to an eruption of cheers from those who’d been waiting.

When asked what he thought of the crowd that had gathered for his bottle signing, Nielsen offered jokes.

“I think they thought Chef Boyardee was going to be here,” Nielsen said.