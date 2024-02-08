Kishwaukee College to host Visit Day on Feb. 19

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will host a Visit Day for prospective students and their families.

The Visit Day will begin at 9 a.m. Feb. 19 at the college, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

Admission to the event is free.

Registration is required to attend. To register, visit kish.edu/visitday.

The event will feature two sessions on financial aid, athletics, student involvement and starting at the college. The sessions also include an information fair and campus tours. Participants can attend either of the sessions.

The first session is set from 9 a.m. to noon and focuses on students pursuing transfer degrees. The second session will be from 1 to 4 p.m. and is intended for students pursuing allied health or career technology programs.

For information, visit kish.edu/visitday.