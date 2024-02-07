Sycamore Chamber welcomes Kar-Fre Flowers and Gifts

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce welcoming Kar-Fre Flowers and Gifts with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Kar-Fre Flowers and Gifts to its membership.

Chamber staff, community members, and board members celebrated Kar-Fre Flowers and Gifts joining the Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Feb. 6.

Kar-Fre Flowers and Gifts, 1126 E. State St., Sycamore, is an independent florist that partners with local farmers, businesses, and artists to provide a shopping experience centered on community support.

For information, call 815-895-6558 or visit karfre.com/.