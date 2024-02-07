Sycamore authorizes contractor for North Cross Water main improvements

SYCAMORE – The city of Sycamore has hired a contractor to complete water main improvements along North Cross Street this spring.

Sycamore City Council awarded a $619,130 contract for the placement of 14,000 feet of 10-inch water mains to Plato-based H. Linden and Sons on Monday. The project is meant to improve circulation of water in the Sycamore Public Works water system by connecting larger diameter water mains on North Cross Street and Brickville Road with 10-inch diameter water mains, according to city documents.

City Manager Michael Hall said more than half of bids for the project the city received were under what the city had estimated the project would cost.

“Six of the bids were under the engineer’s estimated budget and Linden and Sons bid was at $619,130 – that’s 22% under the city’s estimate – so, we were pretty excited about that,” Hall said.

The project also will allow for the removal of existing smaller diameter water mains connecting to BCM Industrial Park, and will increase fire service for the complex, according to city documents.

The city received 10 bids for the project, which is to have undergone significant progress by June 1. There were more bidders for this project than the two previous projects combined, according to city documents. The highest bidder, Hampshire-based Stark and Son Excavating, sought almost double what H. Linden and Sons had requested for the project.

Hall said that’s not unusual. When 4th Ward Alderman Ben Bumpus asked if there’s risk of the city receiving a lesser quality service, Hall said the city vets bidders for quality, and once they pass that test the city is required to select the lowest bidder.

In December 2022, the Sycamore City Council voted to change the city’s fiscal year to align with the calendar year. Now in effect, Mayor Steve Braser said the council’s decision is the reason the city received as many bids for the project as it did.

“This is really a direct reflection of us changing our fiscal year to Jan 1,” Braser said, “instead of waiting until May to get this.”