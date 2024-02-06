Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick to visit Sycamore Hy-Vee Friday

SYCAMORE – Rick Nielsen, the singer and lead guitarist for Illinois rock band, Cheap Trick, will be in Sycamore on Friday signing bottles of vodka at Hy-Vee.

Nielsen, 75, was born in Elmhurst. He and drummer Bun E. Carlos formed Cheap Trick in 1973. Nielsen was inducted in to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

“I’ll be at Hy-Vee in Sycamore, Illinois for a ROCK’N Vodka bottle signing on Feb. 9,” Nielsen wrote on his Instagram page Jan. 7. “Stop by if you want to see some guy who plays in a band.”

According to Hy-Vee’s social media events page, Nielsen will be at the grocer, 2700 DeKalb Avenue, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday signing bottles of Rock’n Vodka.

The vodka’s website touts the drink as 100% sugarcane and gluten-free, created by Andy Roiniotis, Isabelle Roiniotis and Denny Trakas. Nielsen is listed as a co-owner and brand ambassador.