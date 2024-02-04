Kishwaukee College accepting Awards of Excellence nominations

MALTA – Kishwaukee College is accepting nominations for the 2024 Awards of Excellence.

The nominations will be accepted until 4 p.m. Feb. 15, according to a news release. To submit a nomination, visit kish.edu/excellence.

The Awards of Excellence recognize Kishwaukee College employees for their contributions to the college’s mission. The awards also highlight the staff and faculty’s efforts. The entries can be submitted by students, employees and community members.

The college has presented the awards annually since 1990.

The nominees must be full-time employees, part-time employees and adjunct faculty members. Cabinet-level administrators cannot be nominated.

The award categories include professional staff, part-time faculty, full-time faculty, part-time staff and support staff.

For information, visit kish.edu/excellence.