DeKalb church to host Ash Wednesday service Feb. 14

DeKALB – St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host a traditional Ash Wednesday service to begin its Lent season.

The church, 900 Normal Road, DeKalb, will hold the service at 6 p.m. Feb 14.

Admission to the services is free, according to a news release.

The service features communion and the imposition of ashes. A potluck soup supper will be served after the service. The church is handicapped-accessible. The service also will be livestreamed.

For information, visit stpaulsdekalb.org or call 815-756-4888.