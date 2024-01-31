7th grade Genoa-Kingston student wins District 424 spelling bee

(Left to right); Kolton Robinson, Genoa Lions Club President Mike Dreska, and Sally Yang (Photo provided by Genoa-Kingston School District 424 )

GENOA – Kolton Robinson, a Genoa-Kingston School District 424 seventh grader, recently was named the winner of the Genoa-Kingston School District Scripps Spelling Bee.

The event was held Jan. 17 at Genoa-Kingston Middle School, 941 W. Main St., Genoa.

Robinson won by correctly spelling the word “malignant” after more than 60 rounds, according to a news release. Second place was awarded to fifth grader Sally Yang.

The contest was judged by Craig Butcher, Genoa-Kingston Middle School principal; Emily Fowler, Genoa-Kingston Middle School seventh grade teacher and spelling bee coordinator; and Stefanie Hill, Genoa Elementary School principal. The spelling bee’s announcer was Alapati Uili, Genoa-Kingston Middle School’s assistant principal.

Three students from fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades were successful in their class spelling bees. The winners will compete for the regional spelling bee title in March at Sycamore High School, 427 Spartan Trail, Sycamore.

The fifth grade participants were Erin Koeppen, Javier Cortes and Sally Yang. Sixth grade participants included Ben Marlin and Kaelynn Williams. The seventh grade participants were Manuel Palestina, Kolton Robinson and Brynne Vermillion. Eighth grade participants included Aaron Yang, Anthony Torres and Lyla McKee. Sixth grader Kyle Ngyuen was unable to attend.

The spelling bee and its dinner was hosted by the Genoa Lions Club, which provided pizzas and trophies for the first and second-place winners. McDonald’s also offered Arch Cards to every participant.