Kishwaukee College to host virtual early childhood education workshop Feb. 8

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will host an online workshop on how to become a home day care provider as part of its Early Childhood Education professional development series.

The workshop will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 8 via Zoom, according to a news release.

Admission to the workshop is free.

Attendees can learn about the first steps to opening a family child care business. The workshop also includes the business requirements and 4-C assistance.

The workshop will be led by Maggie Fern, a 4-C: Community Coordinated Child Care of DeKalb recruitment, retention, referral and outreach coordinator. Fern also works with providers who want to start home child care businesses.

Registration is required to attend. To register, visit kish.edu/ecespeakers.

For information, visit kish.edu/ece or kish.edu/ecespeakers.