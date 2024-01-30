Hinckley man accused of secretly videotaping multiple children

Louis C. Martin, 66, of Hinckley, is charged with seven counts of unlawful video recording of a juvenile, a class 3 felony, according to DeKalb County court records. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – A Hinckley man was indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury this month on felony charges that he secretly videotaped children multiple times, according to court records.

Louis C. Martin, 66, of Hinckley is charged with seven counts of unlawful video recording of a juvenile, a class 3 felony, according to DeKalb County court records. He was charged Dec. 4, released from police custody and issued a notice to appear for a Dec. 19 hearing.

Under the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act, Martin’s charges are not detainable, according to the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s office.

If convicted, Martin could face up to five years in prison.

Prosecutors allege Martin took multiple secret video recordings of two children between Sept. 23 and Sept. 30, 2023, according to court records.

Martin is expected in court again at 9 a.m. Tuesday for arraignment in front of Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery. Martin is represented by the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office.