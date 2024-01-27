FNBO Challenge nets $41K for DeKalb, Sycamore booster clubs in basketball face-off

DeKalb fans cheer on their team against Sycamore Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, during the FNBO Challenge in the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The 24th annual FNBO Challenge returned to the hardwood at Northern Illinois University’s Convocation Center Friday, pitting the DeKalb Barbs against the Sycamore Spartans for a good cause.

The Challenge this year netted $41,000 to benefit both the Sycamore Sports Boosters and DeKalb Booster Club, organizers said during a check presentation Friday night.

The twice annual event is put on by First National Bank of Omaha to help support area school’s athletic programs.

“Our main goal is really to unite the two communities and support our student athletes not just financially but emotionally,” said Sycamore Sports Booster president Shannon Egler.

The girls’ game saw the Sycamore Spartans cruise to victory, at 58 to DeKalb Barb’s 41. In the boys’ game, the Barbs took home the trophy with a 63-24 win over the Spartans.

Egler said that leading the Sycamore Sports Boosters brings great meaning to her.

“I graduated from Sycamore,” Egler said. “I’ve always enjoyed this rivalry. It gets heated at times, but it’s something I’ve always grown up with and been a part. [It’s] not just being involved in boosters, I enjoy it as a community, as a parent of an athlete and as a volunteer.”

DeKalb Booster Club president Laura Powell echoed that sentiment.

“I’ve been involved with the boosters for about eight years,” Powell said. “I had three kids through DeKalb school district, one of whom was an athlete. She was in cheer. So, I got to see her perform every year at both the basketball and the football games. That was really special to me. Now that my kids have graduated and moved on from high school, I stay involved because I think it’s a really great way to give back to kids and be involved in the community.”

Powell said she loves how strong the rivalry is between the DeKalb Barbs and Sycamore Spartans.

“It’s always been a friendly rivalry,” she said. “I think what makes it fun for everybody is because it’s a competition but it remains friendly. It doesn’t get out of hand. Nobody’s feelings are hurt at the end of the day. We’re just keeping it fun and making it an exciting event for people to be at.”

Typically, the funds are used to support anything from equipment and uniforms to warm-ups.

In its 24th year, the event has raised nearly $1.4 million in total for the two booster clubs, organizers said.

Powell said the event goes a long way to help the booster clubs support school’s athletic programs and their needs.

“I think attendance-wise, we’ll know it’s a success if all of our efforts to get the word out have been successful just by seeing how many people are in the seats when we get to the game day,” Powell said. “And, then just the follow up what’s being posted online, how many people are talking about it afterwards. And as we’re walking out, all of the smiling faces when they leave and go back into the cold.”