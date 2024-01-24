Meet 76th House District Democratic candidates at DeKalb forum

DeKALB – Voters will have a chance to meet the Democratic candidates for the 76th House District at a DeKalb candidate forum.

All three Democrats running to represent the district in the Illinois House of Representatives are expected to attend. The candidates will be on hand to answer audience questions at the public forum set for 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb.

The doors of the Yusunas Room open at 1:45 p.m. at the DeKalb Public Library for audience members to meet the candidates and submit questions in writing. There will be time to talk to the candidates after the forum.

The forum is an opportunity to hear what each candidate thinks about the concerns facing our state and who will best serve the interests of the 76th district, according to a news release.

The candidates are Amy Murri Briel, Carolyn “Morris” Zasada and Cohen Barnes.

Amy "Murri" Briel is running for the House seat being vacated by state Rep. Lance Yednock (D-Ottawa). (Photo provided by Murri Briel)

Briel, originally from Ottawa, has worked in human resources and social services. She attended Illinois State University and has been involved in local politics in the Illinois Valley. Most recently, she has served as chief of staff for Lance Yednock, the current representative for the 76th district who is not seeking reelection.

Zasada, of DeKalb, is serving in her second term representing the First Ward on the DeKalb City Council, where she’s held office since 2019. She was a U.S. Marine for 13 years and founded a non-profit organization in Champaign. She has a bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University and a master’s degree in public policy from Northwestern University. She works as a realtor.

First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada speaks in this Sept. 25, 2023 Shaw Local file photo, at the meeting of the DeKalb City Council. (Megann Horstead)

Barnes was born and raised in DeKalb and graduated from Northern Illinois University. He served in the U.S. Army for more than three years. He is the owner of Sundog IT, a small business in DeKalb. Barnes serves as the city of DeKalb’s mayor since his 2021 election. He also served a term on the DeKalb School District 428 school board.

Voters will decide at the March 19 primary which of the three will be the Democratic candidate who moves forward to the November General Election. Early voting begins Feb. 8.

Cohen Barnes, a U.S. Army veteran and DeKalb mayor, speaks during the Veterans Day ceremony Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at Kishwaukee College in Malta. (Mark Busch)

Susan Stephens, host and reporter at Northern Public Radio in DeKalb, will moderate the candidate forum. Free parking is available on the street and in the library parking lots.

The forum is organized by DeKalb Stands and cosponsored by the DeKalb County Democrats. A recording of the event will be available on Feb. 4 on the DeKalb County Democrats’ website, dekalbcountydemocrats.org.