Icy conditions cause DeKalb County area school, building closures

DeKALB – Freezing rain and sleet in the forecast Tuesday morning prompted DeKalb County area school and building closures.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory for portions of northern Illinois, including DeKalb, Lee, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, northern Will and Cook counties that expired at 9 a.m.

It came on the heels of an alert that went out Monday notifying the public to exercise caution with freezing rain conditions in the forecast.

Here is a list of places that were closed Tuesday:

Schools:

DeKalb School District 428 had an e-learning day. All school and district buildings were closed Tuesday. A decision will be made later today if it is safe for after-school activities and competitions to take place.

Sycamore School District 427 called off school for the day. All school and district buildings, including OSCAR, are currently closed.

Sandwich School District 430 cancelled classes for the day.

Hiawatha School District 426 called off school for the day. Instruction will be made up on May 24.

Northern Illinois University moved to virtual classes and services for the day.

Indian Creek School District 428 moved to e-learning for the day.

Hinckley-Big Rock School DIstrict 429 moved to e-learning for the day.

St. Mary School DeKalb moved to e-learning for the day.

Genoa-Kingston School District 424 moved to e-learning for the day.

Kaneland School District 302 opted to use an emergency/non-attendance day instead of an e-learning day or a snow day. In a statement on the district’s website, officials said they reached this determination in consultation with the Kane County Department of Transportation.

Public

The Sycamore Public Library was closed for the day, according to a news release. Patrons are reminded that while the facility isn’t open, some of their resources remain available on their website at https://www.sycamorelibrary.org.