Hopkins Park Ice Rink now open for skating in DeKalb

Shaw Local 2020 file photo – Dave Kessen, DeKalb Park District maintenance team leader, puts water on the ice rink in Hopkins Park Wednesday morning. The rink will be open throughout the winter weather permitting. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – Though winter weather has pelted DeKalb County roads this month, a happier consequence also has occurred: The Hopkins Park Ice Rink is now open for skating in DeKalb.

The DeKalb Park District announced the rink’s opening in a social media post Saturday. The rink will remain open throughout the winter, weather permitting.

“Conditions are finally right and staff have been working hard to prepare the surface for smooth sailing!” the Park District’s social media post stated.

The ice rink is located at Hopkins Park, 1402 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. It’s open daily, a half hour before sunrise until 10 p.m. when the lights are shut off, according to the Park District’s website.

Temperatures must be below 20 degrees for multiple days in order for Park District staff to make ice, according to the Park District.

Those interested are asked to bring their own ice skates. Children 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult or person who is 16 or older. Pets are not allowed on the ice. Those with wheelchairs are welcome on the ice.

The rink also can be used for hockey during select times, including 4 to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday for middle schoolers; 5 to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday for high schoolers; 9 to 10 a.m. on the weekends for middle schoolers; and 10 to 11 a.m. on the weekends for high schoolers.

The ice rink is not staffed. Skate rentals are not available. Food and beverage is allowed at the rink, though not on the ice.

The rink is open for free to residents and non-residents.

For more information, call the Park District at 815-758-6663 or email Superintendent of Parks, Mat Emnken at memken@dekalbparkdistrict.com.