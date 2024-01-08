Trial dates set for all 4 charged with murder in 2020 DeKalb FasMart shooting

(Left to right) Jimmy D. Edwards, 33, an Katrina L. Edwards, 37, are both charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Chrishun Keeler-Tyus during a July 4, 2020 incident. The Edwardses appeared for a status hearing Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 via Zoom from the DeKalb County Jail, and are set to go to a combined jury trial in January of 2022. (Photo illustration by Kelsey Rettke, Courthouse photo by Mark Black for Shaw Media, mugshots from DeKalb County Jail) (Mark Black)

SYCAMORE – Prosecutors said this week they intend to try all four people charged with murder in the July 4, 2020 shooting death of a 29-year-old at a gas station in DeKalb, and will do so in two combined jury trials set for the spring.

Husband and wife Jimmy Edwards and Katrina Edwards, both charged with first-degree murder after Chrishun Keeler-Tyus was gunned down in front of his children, will be tried together starting at 10 a.m. April 22, DeKalb County Judge Philip Montgomery ruled Wednesday. The other two also charged with first-degree murder – Emanuel Edwards (Jimmy’s brother) and Esaiah Escamilla, who prosecutors allege fired the gun – will be tried together starting at 10 a.m. May 6.

Keeler-Tyus was fatally shot midday at a FasMart gas station in the 900 block of South Fourth Street in DeKalb on July 4, 2020, following an argument between him and Katrina Edwards, prosecutors allege. Keeler-Tyus’ girlfriend also suffered gunshot wounds.

[ Husband and wife charged with murder in 2020 DeKalb shooting to face trial together ]

Scott Schwertley of the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s office said Wednesday he would try all four together if he could, but there’s no room big enough at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore. He’ll lead prosecution for all four cases.

Each person is represented by a different lawyer to dissuade from any potential conflict of interest, according to court records.

Katrina Edwards is represented by defense attorney Melanie Fialkowski. Jimmy Edwards is represented by Yorkville-based defense attorney Andrew Nickel. Escamilla is represented by Sycamore defense attorney Brian Irwin, and Emanuel Edwards is represented by Robert Carlson the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office.

Emanuel Edwards complained to court officials Wednesday that he’s yet to see any evidence in the case against him.

“It’s been three years, I’ve never seen it,” Emanuel Edwards said to Montgomery after he asked Carlson to give him a copy of all evidence prosecutors have compiled against him.

(Left to right) Emanuel Edwards and Esaiah Escamilla are both charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Chrishun Keeler-Tyus following the incident at a FasMart in DeKalb on July 4, 2020. (Photo from DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

It’s common for defendants to request or be able to see alleged evidence, called discovery, in their case prior to trial. Erwin told Escamilla he would share his own discovery with him before the spring.

Katrina Edwards rejected prosecutors’ plea offer in a hearing before Christmas in favor of a trial, opting out of a plea deal which would have brought a six-year prison sentence for a chance that, if convicted, could see her serving more than 70 years.

All three Edwardses have been in custody at the DeKalb County Jail since their July 2020 arrest. Escamilla evaded policy capture for more than a year after the shooting, and was arrested near San Diego, California in August 2021 and extradited to Illinois in September 2021. None have posted bail.

Prosecutors and defense teams have until Feb. 21, the last scheduled pretrial hearing, for any further action that might delay the trials from moving forward.

Joint trials are when more than one defendant is tried by a jury of their peers together in the same courtroom during the same proceedings. The combined trials will have 12 jurors each. It’s not yet known whether any involved will be called to testify against another.

The trials will commence in the spring nearly four years after the shooting. Prosecutors will seek to prove to a jury that all four played a role in the death of Keeler-Tyus, who did not know anyone involved.

Jury selection begins for the Edwards husband and wife April 17. Jury selection for Emanuel Edwards and Escamilla’s joint trial begins May 1.