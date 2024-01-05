Sycamore Marathon Fitness closes abruptly

SYCAMORE – Marathon Fitness of Sycamore has permanently closed its doors to fitness aficionados, and members of the gym said they were given no formal notice ahead of Thursday’s closure.

A sign posted on the front door of the fitness center, 720 Foxpointe Drive, Thursday said the business was closed effective immediately.

Mattie McGuire, a seven-year member of Marathon Fitness stood in the parking lot Thursday and said she was not given any prior notice regarding the gym’s closure.

“Just heard through the grapevine that this was possibly happening, but only heard it two days ago. And so, as of today now it seems official,” McQuire said. “I’m very sad honestly, because I’m thinking of all the friendships that I’ve made here. I don’t know when I’m ever going to see them randomly again. But also, just the commute to my house was so convenient for me.”

As of 11 a.m. the facility was already closed to gym members, a Marathon Fitness employee confirmed. The worker declined an interview request but said he was not aware of the impending closure prior to arriving to work on Thursday.

A social media post on Marathon Fitness’ Facebook page alleges the new building owner did not notify gym employees until Wednesday of the imminent closure.

A sign could be seen posted to the gym’s front door that read the business was closed.