New bar and grill restaurant opens in Sycamore

Shaw Local July 2023 file photo – Crooked Horns Bar & Grill, 1470 S. Peace Road, Sycamore, opened its doors for patrons in the new year Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. The building, shown here Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, most recently housed Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant, which closed for good in late 2023. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore has a new option for restaurant-goers, as a bar and grill announced Monday its open for business.

Crooked Horns Bar & Grill, 1470 S. Peace Road, Sycamore, opened its doors for patrons in the new year Monday, according to a social media post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The business was open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday.

“We [sic] so excited to announced we are open for business starting today,” restaurant staff wrote on the Facebook page. According to its business profile, Crooked Horns Bar & Grill began hiring in December.

The restaurant’s menu offers items from burgers, sandwiches and seafood to tortilla wraps, salads and pasa.

The building most recently housed Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant, which closed for good in late 2023.

The building’s owners told the Daily Chronicle at the time that they were looking for a new tenant to make a home in the restaurant-ready space.