J. Lohr creates wine with admirable mission

Organizing a charity in honor of her mother to help women through the National Breast Cancer Foundation is Cynthia Lohr, co-owner of J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines. (Photo provided by J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines)

Family tragedy drove Cynthia Lohr to launch a campaign that has touched countless lives.

The co-owner and chief brand officer of J. Lohr has reached an impressive milestone at the 15-year anniversary of the J. Lohr Touching Lives Initiative. J. Lohr and its trade and distribution partners have donated over $1 million to the National Breast Cancer Foundation that has, in turn, helped fund over 8,000 mammograms for women in need.

For every bottle of J. Lohr Carol’s Cabernet purchased, $3 will be donated to the NBCF. Because one in eight women is impacted by breast cancer, the initiative is a year-round program. It hits close to home, as a second bout with breast cancer claimed Carol Waldorf Lohr, Cynthia Lohr’s mother.

“We started the program in 2009,” Cynthia Lohr said. “We reached out to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. to see what we could do to commemorate my mother’s legacy.”

She huddled with her two brothers and father to determine how they could help raise awareness for early detection. The resources available today were not around 20 years ago. Carol had beaten breast cancer once. She had a full mastectomy and was in remission for five years.

“When the cancer came back, it had metastasized and took her down pretty quickly,” Cynthia Lohr said. “I still grieve, how does this insidious disease we thought was under control come back to haunt us?”

When her mother was diagnosed, Cynthia Lohr was desperate for answers; she saw an infomercial on TV where a woman detailed her journey through the breast cancer experience on VHS. The tape took six weeks to arrive. Valuable time passed as the family wondered how to “orient mom through this big, scary journey.”

“The genesis of the program was two-fold,” Cynthia Lohr said. “We wanted to commemorate mom and raise awareness for early detection, but also, we wanted to build a community and demystify breast cancer.”

It’s a deeply personal story for Cynthia Lohr; the vineyard that is her mom’s namesake was where her wedding was hosted in 2001. Her dad even pulled out three rows of vines to make room for an oversized tent that hid a utility shed.

“At first it was a little scary to delve into the communication of such a deeply personal story,” Cynthia Lohr said. “But this is an annual story with a spotlight for us in October. Over the years, different facets of the program were created.”

In the first year of the program, two wines, Carol’s Cabernet Sauvignon and a sauvignon blanc, helped fund 500 mammograms. The response Lohr got from colleagues, distributors and accounts across the country was overwhelmingly positive.

For 15 years, not only had $3 from every bottle of Carol’s Cabernet Sauvignon been donated to the NBCF, but the J. Lohr Touching Lives Wines Dinner hosted by restaurants across the country also raised funds for the cause.

There are restaurants that give 20% of proceeds to the NBCF, and there are some distributors that donate $25 of every bottle sold.

“The purchase of Carol’s Cabernet Sauvignon achieves several purposes,” Cynthia Lohr said. “It’s a terrific gift for a terrific story. It propagates the mission in a way that is tangible and lasting; it creates a memory and experience with friends over dinner.

“That’s a personal touchstone that is impossible to walk away from, you want to tell your friends about it,” she said. “You can also directly donate to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. They determine where the greatest need is for programming, and will divert the funds to the rightful spot.”

A recent development in patient care is charted patient navigation services. Patients receive assisted navigation at every touchpoint of their experience.

“Women and families don’t get through this alone,” Cynthia Lohr said. “It takes hand holding to make a difference after the diagnosis. The NBCF does so much through either social media or digital video to reach the consumer and elevate the voices of their staff.”

It was six years ago when Hope Kits became part of the journey. In a “beautiful pink box,” there are nurturing and soothing items sent to women regardless of where they are in their treatment. J. Lohr was a pilot supporter of the program, and Cynthia Lohr delivered 30 kits to a San Francisco hospital.

She’s also hosted a Hope Kit packing party, and donated 50 to a Napa Valley hospital a few years ago, as well.

Through grief and suffering, J. Lohr has created a positive program that has given women and families hope, answers and support as they face the challenges of a breast cancer diagnosis.

“It really took off as we recognized its power,” Cynthia Lohr said. “We’ll continue in perpetuity, because we see the good it has built.”

• James Nokes has been tasting, touring and collecting in the wine world for several years. Email him at jamesnokes25@yahoo.com.

TASTING NOTES

J. Lohr, Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 ($35): A pronounced dark fruit, loamy earth and toasty nose. Concentrated black berry and plum. The wine feels juicy, but the tannins provide grip and structure.

The Hilt, Sta. Rita Hills Estate Pinot Noir 2021 ($50): Winemaker Matt Dees could step into the discontinued Most Interesting Man in the World series of commercials at a moment’s notice. He is a soil scientist who can wax poetic about everything: music, sports, movies and wine. But, it’s his true love of plants and soil that really winds him up, and we are the beneficiaries because it leads to wines like this.

Black cherry and leather on the nose; black cherry, black tea, umami, warm iron shavings team up with the mineral notes that run through the mid-palate and add mystery to the dark fruit, red fruit and spice profile. Look for a full-length feature story on The Hilt in the near future.

Three Sticks, Sonoma Coast, Gap’s Crown Vineyard 2021 ($75): A sublime effort: blueberry, tart cherry and well-integrated tannins. An elegant pinot – well-balanced fruit and acidity. Three Sticks and the Sonoma Coast also will be featured in an upcoming column.