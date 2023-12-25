Johnson: Here’s what’s happening in Genoa in 2024

We hope everyone had an amazing Christmas and is ready to look forward to the possibilities that a new year brings.

The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to a lot of happenings throughout the community this next year.

We are consistently creating new networking and promotional opportunities to help our member businesses and community thrive and grow, including business links on the Chamber website, business referrals, monthly networking opportunities and continuing education.

We also promote businesses throughout our great events that will continue in 2024. The events include the Annual Meeting, The Hometown Expo & Family Fun Fair, the Genoa Days Scholarship competition, Our Annual Golf Outing, Cruisin’ to Genoa Car Show, Rumble on the River: Lucha Libre Wrestling, The Great Genoa Duck Race, The Fall Crawl, Celebrate the Season and Illuminate Genoa. We also look forward to partnering with the Kishwaukee Valley Wanderers for Egg-a-palooza, the VolksMarch, the Craft Beer & Wine Festival, and the Poker Walk.

We look forward to celebrating with many of our current, growing, expanding and new businesses at our 67th Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner coming up in February. This year we will again be hosting our Annual Dinner at Custom Aluminum Products in Genoa. Custom Aluminum has a beautiful showroom that they have graciously allowed us to use for the past 7 years. The Annual Dinner will be held on from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21. Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased online at www.genoaareachamber.com or by emailing the chamber at info@genoaareachamber.com .

Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 16! Our Annual Home and Business Expo is now a Hometown Expo & Family Fun Fair that will start run 10 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Genoa-Kingston High School. The Hometown Expo is fun for the whole family…rain or shine! Or should I say freezing or warm? We would like to invite you and your entire family to enjoy a little of what the Genoa area has to offer! Come and check out some of our amazing small businesses, organizations and industries at this one day event, all under one roof! More than 50 businesses and nonprofits will be highlighting their products and services and giving away lots of great stuff! We will also have the Taste of Genoa in the cafeteria for you to be able to enjoy all of Genoa’s local fare.

Visit our website at any time for more information on any of our upcoming events or on becoming a Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce Member, www.genoaareachamber.com . I guarantee you will feel right at home with information at your fingertips to keep you connected to our member’s businesses and all the products and services they offer.

The Genoa Chamber continues to grow and would love to have you grow with us! We would be happy to tell you about our upcoming events, chamber membership and sponsorship opportunities. Call us today at 815-784-2212 to make an appointment with Krissy or Emily. We are here to serve you and to spotlight your growing business!

We wish you the best in 2024 and look forward to seeing you out Exploring Genoa!