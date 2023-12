Here’s a look at Christmas through the years in DeKalb County with these historic photos, including the front page of the Christmas Eve editions of the DeKalb Daily Chronicle from 100 years ago in 1923 and from 50 years ago in 1973.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 The front page of The DeKalb Daily Chronicle from Dec. 24, 1923. (Image via newspapers.com)