NIU football to play at Colorado in 2027

NIU running back Antario Brown looks to gain yards on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kent State. (Nate Manley)

NIU announced on Tuesday a future game for its football team at Colorado in 2027.

The game is scheduled for Sept. 18, 2027 in Boulder. It’s the first time the Huskies will face a team from Colorado as an FBS program.

Further details of the game, including how much the school will be paid, were not provided by the school. The Daily Chronicle has filed a FOIA request for the contract.

Back in September, the Huskies announced games against Ohio State in 2028 and N.C. State in 2024. The game in North Carolina will pay the Huskies $850,000 while the Ohio State game comes with a $1.8 million payday. NIU’s 2024 game at Notre Dame comes with a $1.4 million payout.

The Huskies’ current 2027 schedule features home game New Mexico State and South Florida in addition to a trip to Nebraska. However, the 2024 NMSU-NIU game was canceled, bringing about the late addition of the N.C. State game.

NIU arrived in Montgomery, Alabama on Tuesday in advance of its Camellia Bowl matchup versus Arkansas State on Saturday. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. on ESPN.