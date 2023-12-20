DeKalb man pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting child over course of five years

Thomas R. Lenker, 39, of DeKalb, has been charged with sexually assaulting a child multiple times between Aug. 27, 2018 and April 7, 2023 at a DeKalb residence, according to DeKalb County court records filed Nov. 17, 2023. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to allegations that he sexually assaulted a child multiple times over the course of five years, according to court records.

Thomas R. Lenker, 39, is charged with four counts of Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of sexual exploitation of a child. If convicted of the most serious crime, predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, Lenker could face between 24 and 120 years in prison. He would have to serve 85% of that sentence.

Lenker’s defense attorney, Chip Criswell of the DeKalb County Public Defender’s office, entered the plea in front of Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick Wednesday at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore.

Prosecutors allege Lenker sexually assaulted a child multiple times between 2018 and April 7 at a DeKalb residence, according to DeKalb County court records. Brooks Locke of the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office appeared for the prosecution.

Lenker was indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury Monday, records show, following his Nov. 16 arrest and Nov. 17 charges filed.

Buick ordered that Lenker continue to be detained without pretrial release. He remained in custody at the DeKalb County Jail as of Wednesday.

A woman first alerted DeKalb police to Lenker’s alleged assaults Nov. 6, according to court records. DeKalb police also listened in on a conversation between a witness and Lenker, during which Lenker allegedly admitted to performing lewd acts on the child around Easter and April 7, according to a DeKalb police synopsis filed Nov. 17 in court.

Lenker was ordered to appear for a status hearing at 9 a.m. Jan. 24.