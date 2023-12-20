DeKalb County area first responders and their families treated to special visit with Santa Claus

DeKalb County area first responders and their families were treated to a special meeting with Santa Claus and a real reindeer Dec. 13, 2023, as part of an appreciation open house put on by Zenz Buildings and Whispering Pines Reindeer Ranch. (Photo Provided By Randy Espe)

DeKALB – DeKalb County area first responders and their families recently had a special opportunity to get into the holiday spirit with a little help from those at Whispering Pines Reindeer Ranch and Zenz Buildings.

In its third year, the open house drew in more than 200 people to enjoy the holiday festivities, organizers said.

During the event, held in appreciation of first responders and their service to DeKalb County, police and firefighters and their families took pictures with Santa Claus, enjoyed cookies and met a real reindeer. The open house was hosted at Zenz Buildings, 2759 Wagner Court, DeKalb.

Organizers behind the event said they wanted to give special thanks to their 2022 donors. Those included Jimmie Garrett, Custom Aluminum Products, Pappas Development, Weaver Construction, Fairfield Trucking, Challand Farms, Kurt Kiesgen, Finch Funeral Home and Crematorium, Sullivan’s Tavern, DeKalb Lawn and Equipment, Brad McIntyre, Wagner Excavating and Banner Up Signs.