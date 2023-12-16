Genoa VFW next monthly meeting Monday

GENOA – The Genoa Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8387 will move its monthly meeting date because of its regular meeting falling on Christmas Day.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa, according to a news release.

The meetings will resume being held the fourth Monday of every month Jan. 22.

The Genoa VFW welcomes all honorably discharged veterans and current military service members who have served in a war zone during any war.

For information, email ffb66@juno.com or call 815-901-3834.