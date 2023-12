DeKALB – Affinity for Gaming will host a tabletop Heroclix gaming tournament to support Safe Passage, Inc.

Affinity for Gaming, 811 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, will hold the tournament at 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

Admission to the tournament is open to the public.

The tournament will donate half of its entry fees. The entry fee is $50 per player. A donation drive also will be held to raise funds.