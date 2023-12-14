Thai Town sells out of products in Sycamore grand opening

Varintorn Bogaert, 22, works in the kitchen, takes orders from guests, and organizes take out food at his family's restaurant, Thai Town in Sycamore on Dec. 13, 2023. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – A new family owned restaurant in Sycamore opened this week to so much success that some products were sold out before the day’s end, the mother and son who partnered together to expand their business said.

Varintorn Bogaert, 22, grew up helping his mother at their family restaurant in South Elgin, and as of Tuesday he’s a co-owner of Thai Town in Sycamore. He said Tuesday, the restaurant’s first day, surpassed his expectations.

“It was actually very, very good,” Bogaert said. “We ended up selling out toward the end of the day. We were concerned because first impressions are everything.”

His mother, Kalayakorn Bogaert, opened their South Elgin location – the original Thai Town – in 2008 with the help of her mother and a family friend. Both locations sell a variety of Thai entrees, curry and noodles, as well as seafood and duck dishes. Most dishes cost about $13, but others cost more than that.

“We have the world famous dish. It’s called Massumun Curry,” Kalayakorn Bogaert said. “And also we do like a Panang Curry dish. It’s so very popular. Pad Thai is the number one seller.”

Kalayakorn Bogaert, co-owner of Thai Town, 630 Plaza Drive in Sycamore, gathers orders as patrons wait to sample the city's newest restaurant on Dec. 13, 2023. (Camden Lazenby)

Thai Town, 630 Plaza Drive, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and from 4 to 8:30 p.m. for dinner.

Kalayakorn Bogaert said she is elated to cook for customers in Sycamore and credited her son with creating the opportunity for the family. She said her son is “the one who made me a success.”

Varintorn Bogaert said when they began discussing expanding the family business he saw a potentially untapped market in Sycamore.

“We really like this town, and we want to introduce Thai,” he said. “Another reason why we wanted to do this is there’s not any other Thai restaurants out here. There’s only one other one that’s in downtown DeKalb, I believe. We figured we can introduce Thai food to Sycamore because right now people in Sycamore and this area, if they want Thai food they have to go into DeKalb.”