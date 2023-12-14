Four hospitalized, two from DeKalb County, after rural crash

KINGSTON – Four people were hospitalized Wednesday night after a two-vehicle crash at Glidden and Base Line roads in Kingston about 8:30 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said Thursday he did not have updates on the hospitalized individuals, but said some of them suffered serious injuries.

“Two folks were taken to St. Anthony’s [Hospital] up in Rockford and their injuries were serious, but I have not received an update since then,” Sullivan said.

A silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra struck a blue 2011 Honda CRV when the driver of the Hyundai, Benjamin Viveros, 19, of South Elgin, allegedly failed to yield at the intersection of Glidden Road when traveling west on Base Line Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

“So the vehicle that was westbound on Base Line Road, they have a stop sign there. The folks that are on Glidden Road do not have a stop sign, so either the person did not stop at the stop sign or they stopped and then pulled out, which looks like what happened. As they stopped and then failed to yield and pulled out in front of the oncoming car, which caused the crash,” Sullivan said.

Authorities from Genoa-Kingston, Sycamore, Kirkland, and DeKalb fire departments responded to the crash, and transported a driver and passenger from both vehicles to separate hospitals.

The driver of the Honda, Luis Colon, 42, of Wisconsin, and passenger Joshua Colon, 23, of DeKalb, were taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Rockford.

Viveros was cited by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for failure to yield at a stop intersection. The Hyundai’s passenger, Angel Yante, 19, of Kingston, was taken along with Viveros to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb with injuries.

Sullivan said police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

“Typically out in the rural areas in the county vehicles are traveling at a high rate of speed, so when we do have those crashes they do seem to be more serious in nature at times, but that’s just due to the speed of the vehicles that are coming, or colliding into each other,” Sullivan said. “Now, this person would have had to stop at the stop sign first but still, the folks that were north bound [on Glidden Road] did not have to stop, so they could been going anywhere near 55 miles per hour in that particular area of the roadway.”