DeKalb County United hosting National Amateur Cup in July

DeKalb County United's Josh Johansen (right) is congratulated by DeKalb County United's Aiden Westerberg after scoring against Rockford FC during as summer match at the Soccer & Track and Field Complex at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

The DeKalb County United will host the 100th anniversary of the National Amateur Cup on July 25-28, 2024.

The United play their home games at NIU’s soccer complex during the summer.

The tournament will feature men’s and women’s semifinal matches leading to the final, where clubs will vie for the National Amateur Cup championship. The champion receives a place in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup competition, which includes both amateur and professional teams.

The competition is open to any amateur team that entered one of the regional qualifying events. Teams from national amateur leagues such as the National Premier Soccer League, the Women’s Premier Soccer League, and United Women’s Soccer are expected to compete as well as teams from NISA Nation and several multi-state regional leagues.

“We are thrilled to have been selected as the host of the 100th USASA National Amateur Cup,” said DKCU president John Hall in a statement. “We’re grateful for our partners at Northern Illinois University for working with us to make this event possible in DeKalb County. Thank you to USASA for their trust and collaboration to make this a reality.

“We look forward to welcoming the top amateur men’s and women’s clubs in the nation to our community in 2024 for an historic event.”

In addition to the competition, there will be a 100th anniversary celebration including a fan zone and special appearances.