December 11, 2023
Shaw Local
DeKalb library to host 3D printing workshop Wednesday

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop to allow patrons to 3D print Christmas ornaments Wednesday.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the workshop at 6 p.m. in the 309 Creative room, according to a news release.

The workshop is free and intended for teens and adults.

Participants can design, shape and customize Christmas ornaments with TinkerCad, a 3D-modeling software. Assistance will be provided.

The ornaments may be printed after the workshop. Attendees will receive a phone call or email to pick up their ornaments. Because of limited space, the workshop is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, email penn@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.