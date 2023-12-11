DeKalb library to host 3D printing workshop Wednesday

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop to allow patrons to 3D print Christmas ornaments Wednesday.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the workshop at 6 p.m. in the 309 Creative room, according to a news release.

The workshop is free and intended for teens and adults.

Participants can design, shape and customize Christmas ornaments with TinkerCad, a 3D-modeling software. Assistance will be provided.

The ornaments may be printed after the workshop. Attendees will receive a phone call or email to pick up their ornaments. Because of limited space, the workshop is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, email penn@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.