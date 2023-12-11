Artificial intelligence STEM Cafe set for Thursday in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host an artificial intelligence STEM Cafe as part of a Teen STEM Cafe series Thursday.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the cafe at 5 p.m. in the lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The cafe is free and open to the public.

Attendees can learn about swarm robotics, ChatGPT and the artificial intelligence systems’ effect on businesses. The cafe also features STEM-related activities.

The speakers include Andy Jeon, Ph.D., a Northern Illinois University assistant professor of marketing, and Sachit Butail, Ph.D., an NIU associate professor of mechanical engineering.

Registration is required to attend. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.