Upcoming NIU STEM Cafe to explore healthy holiday foods

DeKALB – The next Northern Illinois University STEM Cafe will explore how to enjoy holiday foods in healthy and sustainable ways.

The STEM Cafe will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the cafe is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged to attend.

During the STEM Cafe, attendees can learn about food industry careers, new holiday meals, how to make healthy holiday food and how to avoid negative overeating feelings. Food and drinks are available to buy from Fatty’s.

The event’s featured speakers include Nicole Linke, certified research chef and Suter Company product development and innovation manager, and Meg Burnham, M.S., NIU Intercollegiate Athletics nutrition coach and NIU Campus Dining Services registered dietitian nutritionist.

NIU STEM Cafes are part of NIU STEAM and are designed to increase public awareness of the critical role that STEM fields play in everyday life. To register, visit go.niu.edu/stemcafe.

