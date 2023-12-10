Genoa-Kingston High School winter concert set Monday

Genoa Kingston High School in Genoa, IL on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

GENOA – The Genoa-Kingston High School music department’s concert, jazz and percussion bands will perform their annual winter concert Monday.

The high school, 980 Park Ave., Genoa, will hold the concert at 7 p.m. in the school’s auditorium, according to a news release.

Admission to the concert is free and open to the public.

The bands will perform various music pieces that range from standard concert pieces to holiday hits. The songs include jazz music, classic holiday tunes, rhythmic beats and symphonic masterpieces. The concert will be directed by Brian Drews.