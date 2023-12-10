Elder Care Services to host I-PASS Assist program in DeKalb

File photo – A ribbon-cutting ceremony Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. Elder Care Services provides service to those age 60 and older. (Photo provided)

DeKALB – Elder Care Services of DeKalb County will host an Illinois Tollway I-PASS Assist program for residents to learn about I-PASS Assist.

Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, will hold the program from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Admission to the program is free and open to the public.

Attendees can learn about I-PASS benefits, how to get an I-PASS transponder, and review invoice fees with possible fee dismissal. Participants will be helped on a walk-in basis.

I-PASS Assist enrollment is available to residents whose household income does not exceed 250% of Federal Poverty Guidelines. The guidelines will be verified by the Illinois Department of Revenue or qualified by the Illinois Department of Human Services for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families programs.

Elder Care Services is a local nonprofit providing services and programs to DeKalb County seniors and vulnerable adults to help them remain safe, secure and supported in the community.