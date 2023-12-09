DeKalb chamber welcomes Foundation with ribbon-cutting

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming Foundation with a ribbon-cutting. (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Foundation to its membership.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated Foundation joining the DeKalb chamber with a ribbon-cutting o Nov. 2, according to a news release.

Foundation, 1265 DeKalb Ave., Unit A, Sycamore, is a vitamins and sports nutrition supplements retail store that supplies the industry’s leading sports nutrition and supplementation brands.

For information, call 815-991-1560 or visit foundationsycamore.com.