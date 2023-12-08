Waterman Heritage Society to host annual Christmas drawing

WATERMAN – The Waterman Area Heritage Society will host its annual Waterman Christmas Drawing on Saturday.

The drawing will begin at 7 a.m. at Indian Creek Middle School, 335 E. Garfield St., Waterman, according to a news release.

The drawing is free and intended for people ages 18 and older.

Prize drawings will be held at 8, 9, 10 and 11 a.m. Drawing registration begins at 7 a.m. The winners will be notified to return to the school to claim a prize. The drawing is being held in conjunction with Boy Scout Troop 39′s and Waterman Lions Club pancake breakfast.

Community businesses and families can donate prizes. The donations will be accepted through Dec. 4. To donate, call 815-751-5441.

The Waterman Area Heritage Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.