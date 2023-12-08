Hinckley church to host annual cookie walk and bake sale Saturday

HINCKLEY – St. Paul’s United Church of Christ will host its annual Cookie Walk and Bake Sale on Saturday.

The church, 324 W. McKinley Ave., Hinckley, will hold the event from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

Items on sale include candy, baked goods, homemade cookies and gently used Christmas items. The candy and cookies cost $9 per pound. Attendees are encouraged to use the McKinley St. entrance. The church is handicapped-accessible.

For information, call 815-742-7258.